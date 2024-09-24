India claim bronze in Asia Pacific Padel Cup in Bali, Indonesia

Mumbai: India’s first-ever international team for Padel secured third place in the first edition of the Asia Pacific Padel Cup, which was played in Bali, Indonesia, from September 19 to 22, the Indian Padel Academy informed on Monday. The event is the first-ever padel competition between nations held in the Asia Pacific region.

The Indian team, selected by the Indian Padel Academy, defeated Malaysia 3-0 in the bronze medal match to finish behind the Philippines and Indonesia in the six-nation event. The other participating countries were China and Singapore.

Padel, also called padel tennis, is a racket sport of Mexican origin and is played in an enclosed court, just like squash, slightly smaller than a doubles tennis court. Each match, played between two teams, comprises doubles matches with solid, stringless bats with balls that look similar to normal tennis balls. Each game starts with the ball being served, which must be at or below the waist level. (IANS)

Also Read: New Delhi: India's Aviation Soars with New Vision; PM Modi Unveils Strategic Roadmap at Asia-Pacific Conference

Also Watch: