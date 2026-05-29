India clubbed with Uzbekistan, Syria and Bangladesh in AFC U20 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Group B

Kuala Lumpur: India U20 men’s team has been drawn with Uzbekistan, Syria and Bangladesh in Group B of the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers after the draw was conducted at the AFC House here on Thursday.

Uzbekistan will host Group B in the capital city of Tashkent between August 25 and September 6, 2026, in a centralised single round-robin format. As per the new format of the AFC youth competitions announced earlier this year, a two-phase system featuring a promotion and relegation mechanism has been introduced in the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers. IANS

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