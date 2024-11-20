India Crowned Champions Of Women's Asian Champions Trophy For Third Time

PATNA: The India Women’s Hockey Team won their third Asian Champions Trophy title with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over a resilient China at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.
Deepika emerged as the hero, scoring the sole decisive goal in the third quarter, sealing back-to-back Asian Champion's Trophy titles for India and that too, on home soil. The final was a close contest, with both sides displaying equal tenacity and skill throughout.
The breakthrough came in the third quarter when Deepika’s precise strike broke the deadlock from a penalty corner, much to the delight of the packed home crowd.
With this triumph, India are now at par with South Korea for the most Women's Asian Champion's Trophy titles, with three a piece.
India stormed into the final with high momentum, having defeated Japan 2-0 in the semi-final, while China secured their spot with a 3-1 victory over Malaysia. The final lived up to its billing as an action-packed encounter, with both teams showcasing exceptional skills and determination.
ALSO READ: Lionel Messi To Play In Kerala As Argentina Football Team Set To Visit India Next Year
ALSO WATCH: