India Crowned Champions Of Women's Asian Champions Trophy For Third Time

PATNA: The India Women’s Hockey Team won their third Asian Champions Trophy title with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over a resilient China at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.

Deepika emerged as the hero, scoring the sole decisive goal in the third quarter, sealing back-to-back Asian Champion's Trophy titles for India and that too, on home soil. The final was a close contest, with both sides displaying equal tenacity and skill throughout.

The breakthrough came in the third quarter when Deepika’s precise strike broke the deadlock from a penalty corner, much to the delight of the packed home crowd.