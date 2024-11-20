Lionel Messi To Play In Kerala As Argentina Football Team Set To Visit India Next Year

KOCHI: Football fans in Kerala are in for a treat as Lionel Messi and the Argentina national team will play an international match in the state next year. Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman announced on Wednesday that the state government will organize the event, with financial support from local businesses.

“The merchants of Kerala will provide all the funding for this historic football match,” the minister said, expressing confidence in the state’s ability to host the global icon.

Messi’s last visit to India was in 2011, when Argentina played friendly against Venezuela in Kolkata. Since then, his fan base in India has grown exponentially, with Kerala standing out as a football-loving hub.