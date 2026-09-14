India Down South Korea 4-1 to Extend Junior Asia Cup Record and Secure World Cup Berth

Moqi: India's junior men's hockey team won a record-extending sixth Asia Cup title after outclassing South Korea in the final 4-1 at the Moqi Training Base here on Sunday.

The Indian men's side won the continental title for the fourth straight time and also booked their spot for the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup.

The Indians dominated the contest against the fellow Asian side as Ajeet Yadav, Anmol Ekka, Prabhdeep Singh and Ashu Maurya scored for India, while Lee Minhyeok was the only goal-scorer for the Korean side.

India have now also won the Junior Hockey Asia Cup for a fourth consecutive time, breaking their tie with Pakistan for three straight titles. The Indian team won the 2015, 2023 and 2024 titles before this recent triumph.

India were already the most successful team in the history of the continental event, with Pakistan a distant second, having won three titles from 1988 to 1196. Korea won one title in 2000, while Malaysia won once in 2012. IANS

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