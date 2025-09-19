India drop to 134 in FIFA rankings despite strong CAFA Nations Cup show

NEW DELHI: India dropped a spot to 134 in the latest FIFA rankings announced on Thursday, despite its creditable showing in the CAFA Nations Cup in Taqjikistan.

Khalid Jamil’s Blue Tigers finished third in the eight-nation tournament after beating Oman on penalties in the play-off game earlier this month.

European Champion Spain reclaimed the No. 1 spot for the first time in 11 years after its impressive showing in recent months.

Luis de la Fuente’s side is currently on a 27-match unbeaten run—the second-longest in its history—and has not lost an official fixture since 23 March 2023.

Spain displaced Argentina, which slipped to third in the rankings behind France. Agencies

Also Read: Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Kaif hails Suryakumar Yadav

Also Watch: