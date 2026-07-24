India edge Malta in Commonwealth Games bowls opener

Glasgow: India beat Malta in a tiebreaker in its opening Group B match of the women’s pairs sectional play category in Bowls at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Thursday.

Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki, members of the Indian team which created history in the previous edition by winning the goal in the women’s fours category, began their campaign by defeating the Rixon sisters from Malta – Rebecca Louise and Connie-Leigh. The Indian duo decimated its opponents in the first set, clinching it with a 7-1 scoreline. However, the pair from Malta bounced back to bag a tight second set 4-3. Malta had a solid opening in the tiebreaker but Pinki swung it in favour of India with her final attempt.

In the standings, England leads the Group, with India in the second place.

The result gives India a winning start in the women’s pairs competition and highlights the resilience of the Pinki-Rupa combination, with Pinki repeatedly producing decisive deliveries in the biggest moments of a contest that went right down to the final bowl. Agencies

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