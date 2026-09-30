India Eye Series Win in Guwahati as Bahutule Backs Experience, Flexibility

Our Sports Reporter

Guwahati: Riding on a commanding opening-ODI victory and buoyed by a formidable batting line-up, India will look to seal the three-match series against the West Indies when the two sides meet in the second ODI at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, here on Wednesday. The day-night encounter will begin at 2 pm, with India needing just one more victory to wrap up the series.

The Men in Blue return to Guwahati with a formidable record at the venue, having won both their previous ODIs here. The ground has also witnessed memorable centuries from India’s two batting stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Kohli has scored hundreds in both of his ODI appearances at the venue, while Rohit also has a century to his name.

If the opening ODI is any indication, another run feast could be on the cards on Wednesday. All four previous ODI innings at the Barsapara venue have produced totals in excess of 300, while both teams’ batting strength was on full display in the series opener.

India’s batting was led by Kohli, who produced a breathtaking unbeaten 139 off just 88 deliveries. Captain Shubman Gill also impressed with a fluent 110 off 108 balls, while Rohit made a positive contribution with 32 off 35 deliveries.

The West Indies, however, showed that they too possess the firepower to trouble the Indian attack. John Campbell smashed 62 off 60 balls and Justin Greaves scored a fine 101 off 108 deliveries. The visitors raced to 135 without loss in just 19 overs before India managed to apply the brakes.

Kuldeep Yadav then led the Indian bowling response with a match-winning spell, returning figures of 4/40 and earning the Player of the Match award.

India opted against holding a net session at the ACA Stadium on Tuesday, with the players choosing to remain at their hotel. The West Indies, on the other hand, turned up at the venue and spent time training in the nets as they fine-tuned their preparations for the crucial second game.

Wednesday’s match will be only the second ODI between India and the West Indies at the Barsapara Stadium. Their first meeting at the venue, in 2018, was another high-scoring affair, with India successfully chasing down a target of 323 in just 42.1 overs, losing only two wickets. Rohit Sharma smashed an unbeaten 152, while Virat Kohli remained not out on 140.

With the prospect of another high-scoring contest, the match has generated considerable interest among local cricket fans. A strong turnout is expected at the 27,000-capacity stadium, with most tickets already sold.

Assam Cricket Association president Taranga Gogoi said the response from spectators had been encouraging and expressed hope of a full house for the second ODI.

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