India eye victory against Afghanistan in last push for CAFA Nations Cup play-offs

New Delhi: A qualification spot in the Playoff Stage of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 will be on the line when India take on Afghanistan in their last match of Group B at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan, on Thursday. The Indian men's team needs to avoid defeat in the do-or-die match and hope the result of the other match goes in their favour to stay in contention in the tournament.

India have played two, won one, and lost one against Tajikistan (2-1) and IR Iran (0-3), respectively, so far in the CAFA Nations Cup. The Blue Tigers are tied on three points with Tajikistan, and the former are ahead by virtue of a better head-to-head record. The top teams from each group will progress to the final, while the two second-placed teams will make it to the third-place match, both to take place on September 8.

As things stand, the Blue Tigers need a win against Afghanistan, and hope that Tajikistan do not win against Iran, to progress. A draw against Afghanistan may also be enough for India, if the match between Iran and Tajikistan also ends in a draw or an Iranian victory. However, a defeat will result in elimination, as Tajikistan, in such a scenario, would have the better goal difference in the matches played between the three teams who would end up on three points each (Tajikistan, India, and Afghanistan).

India head coach Khalid Jamil, however, is not thinking of such permutations and combinations ahead of this crucial tie.

“We are not thinking of all such scenarios at this point. There is no point to it,” Jamil was quoted as saying by the-aiff.com. “We will go into the game looking for a win. It’s as simple as that.”

India’s victory against hosts Tajikistan in their first match of the tournament was their first competitive win since November 2023. While the 0-3 defeat against Iran may look otherwise on paper, the Blue Tigers are maintaining a positive outlook. IANS

Also Read: Labuschagne reverts to ending technique obsession for comeback to Test team

Also Watch: