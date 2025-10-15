Team India Soars to Australia Ready for One Day International Challenge

Guwahati : The Indian cricket team departed for Australia , marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the country’s ODI campaign. Led by Shubman Gill, who steps into the captain’s role for the first time, the Men in Blue are set to face Australia in a three-match One Day International series starting October 19 in Perth.

As the players walked through Indira Gandhi International Airport, fans cheered, waved flags, and captured photos of their favourite stars. The enthusiasm was electric, with supporters chanting for the team as they embarked on the much-awaited tour.

This series carries added significance as it marks the return of cricket legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to international action. Both players, who had stepped away from T20Is and Test cricket earlier this year, are back to strengthen India’s batting core with their experience and composure.