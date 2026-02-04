‘India have eleven potential match-winners’: Bas de Leede

NEW DELHI: Known for springing surprises against higher-ranked opponents at global events, the Netherlands are aiming to move beyond isolated upsets and deliver consistent performances at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, all-rounder Bas de Leede said.

Consistency, De Leede said, has become the central focus for the Dutch set-up across roles, conditions and phases of the game.

"As I said before, it's been about making strengths super strengths and getting more consistent at what I'm doing, whether that's bowling or batting," De Leede said.

De Leede spoke about Netherlands prioritising adaptability over rigid plans to cope with varied playing conditions.

"We had a preparation camp in Chennai, where we trained on different types of soil, trying to work out what works in terms of bowling and what the best game plan is in terms of batting," he said.

For De Leede, expected to contribute in both innings, consistency is as much mental as technical.

"I like being able to have an impact in both innings. It's important not to get carried away when one of the two goes well or doesn't go well. We do a lot of planning before games, so I try to stick to the game plan in both batting and bowling and then adjust to what's in front of me," he said. Agencies

