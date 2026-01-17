Van Nistelrooy to rejoin Netherlands coaching team for World Cup 2026

NEW DELHI: Former Manchester United and Dutch international striker Ruud van Nistelrooy will rejoin the Netherlands coaching staff in the run-up to the World Cup, the national association announced on Friday.

The 49-year-old, who scored 35 goals in 70 caps for the Dutch, will be assistant to manager Ronald Koeman as the Oranje prepare their World Cup bid.

“Returning to this role with the Dutch and representing the Netherlands with this staff and talented group of players is a huge honour and a wonderful challenge for me,” said the former striker who coached Leicester in the English Premier League last season.

Koeman said he was looking forward to drawing on van Nistelrooy’s “valuable tournament experience, both as a player and as a coach”.

The Dutch sailed through their qualifying group unbeaten, the only blemish being draws home and away against Poland. Agencies

