India holds special importance for South African cricket: Smith

Mumbai: SA20 India Day, hosted in Mumbai, marked a unique celebration of SA20’s growing connection with India, and SA20’s rise as the biggest T20 league outside India.

Designed to deepen cricketing, cultural, and commercial ties between the two nations, the event brought together top SA20 stars, franchise leadership, media, and broadcasters to reflect on the league’s rapid rise and future vision, as per a release from SA20.

SA2O will kick off on December 26, with MI Cape Town taking on the Durban Super Giants in the tournament opener.

SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith, speaking at the event, reflected on SA20’s rapid growth, its deep-rooted ties with Indian cricket, and the vision that has shaped the league’s identity. From rebuilding South African cricket and reviving fan engagement to establishing a vibrant global brand and nurturing a strong local talent base, Smith shared insights into SA20’s journey across its first three seasons, while also drawing parallels with the early years of the IPL.

Speaking during SA20 India Day, SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith reflected on the league’s impact and South Africa’s cricket ties with India: “Creating SA20 was about rebuilding South African cricket - bringing fans back to stadiums and strengthening our player pool. We were fortunate to attract six IPL franchises whose support has been crucial in the league’s successful first three seasons. The results have exceeded expectations, with both our men’s and women’s national teams showing significant improvement. India holds special importance for South African cricket, dating back to our readmission tour in 1991-92. Having our men’s team play in India again continues this cherished connection between our cricketing nations”

On SA20’s branding, global appeal, and how the name ‘SA20’ was chosen: “I think in the beginning we were trying to come up with something that people could associate with and something that felt catchy. There are a lot of leagues around the world and we wanted to stand out with our colours, our vibrance and our name. I feel we have managed to achieve that with the way our stadiums come to life in the South African summer. We have seen fans grow from strength to strength and enjoy themselves in the stadiums. When I travel around the world, especially when I come to India, everyone who watches SA20 always talks about the vibrance of the cricket and how it comes through on the screen. And that is exactly what we wanted to do”

On SA20’s growth and TATA IPL parallels Smith added: “I think a lot of people forget the early years of the IPL. There were many things that had to go well for the league to grow the way it did. The IPL is now one of the biggest leagues in the world across all sports. In our first three seasons, we have seen strong growth in many areas at SA20 and hopefully that will continue. The most important thing at the core of everything is always the cricket product. Every year the cricket gets stronger and the local player base keeps growing. That has also been the strength of the IPL. When I think back to 2008, the first season of the IPL when I played for Rajasthan Royals, and then look at how the generation of Indian talent has grown, it shows what a strong local base can do. That is what we want to see at SA20 as well, along with world-class players.” (ANI)

Also Read: Kimmich urges unity after Germany seal 2026 World Cup berth