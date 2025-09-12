India is a country I really want to visit, says Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori

New Delhi: Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori opened up about his life on and off the pitch, offering insights into his mindset as a footballer while also sharing personal quirks, passions and even his admiration for India.

Calafiori, who has quickly endeared himself to Arsenal supporters with his energy and composure, described what he considers his biggest strength. "I think one thing I can say is that I’m positive, and I try to bring energy on the pitch to help my teammates," he said on JioHotstar.

The Italian admitted that defending gives him a unique sense of satisfaction, especially in the Premier League. "Every action is crucial. When you win a duel, it’s almost like scoring a goal, and the fans recognise it. That’s what I like."

Asked to sum up the feeling of representing Arsenal, Calafiori used just one word - "happiness".

Away from matchdays, the 22-year-old revealed he has plenty of pre-game rituals, though one constant is a particular health habit. "I have so many - it changes with the periods. But one constant is drinking beetroot juice," he shared with a smile.

He also spoke about his hobbies and favourites outside football, saying he enjoys tennis and follows Italian player Flavio Cobolli closely. To relax after games, he prefers "a hot bath". Music, he says, depends on his mood. "I like many different types of music, but I’d say jazz or pop. One Italian artist I enjoy is Mannarino."

When asked about his sense of style, Calafiori described it as "mixed -retro and modern," and jokingly declared himself "a different level" when it comes to hairstyle battles in the Arsenal dressing room, though he gave credit to Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Martin Odegaard for having the best looks. IANS

