‘India is on the path to be called a sporting nation,’ says shooter Elavenil

Nagoya: Elavenil Valarivan feels that India is rightly moving towards being called a sporting nation, with government and state government schemes helping athletes grow both mentally and physically, after the shooter won silver in the women’s 10m air rifle individual and team events at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games here on Sunday.

“I think I am very thankful to the entire government, to the state government, for implementing such schemes that help the athletes grow not only mentally but physically as well,” Elavenil told IANS.

“And with all the schemes that have been coming up, we definitely can say that India is rightly towards being called a sporting nation. And we are just miles away from achieving our IPTO,” she added.

“I think it was more about the excitement part where you know the medals were there, the podium was there. And I kind of got a little sidetracked from my technique, and by the time I came back to the technique, it was a little too far,” she said. “I think it was more about following my technique, following my process and doing the absolute best that I can do for that one given shot,” she added. IANS

Also Read: Fiorentina hold Napoli to 1-1 draw