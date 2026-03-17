India is strongest ever white-ball team after back-to-back T20 WC triumphs: Ponting

New Delhi: Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has hailed India as the greatest white-ball team ever assembled after they became the first men's side to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title with an emphatic 96-run win over New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ponting said India's unbeaten run across ICC events since the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup and the 2025 ICC Men's Champions Trophy - interrupted only by a Super Eights defeat to South Africa in this year’s T20 World Cup -- spoke to a consistency no other side in the modern era had matched.

“It’s really hard to argue a point against that. If you look at this, not just the T20I team but their white-ball record in ICC events over the last five or six years, it’s quite remarkable.

“A lot of people probably identified before this tournament started the depth and the strength that this current Indian team had, and also the experience that they have. This is a very, very strong Indian white-ball team, not just a T20 team. Back-to-back World Cups, hats off to them,” said Ponting on The ICC Review show. IANS

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