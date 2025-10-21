India may become a global badminton superpower soon: Sanjay Mishra

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Sanjay Mishra, General Secretary of the Badminton Association of India (BAI), lauded the performance of Indian shuttlers at the recently concluded YONEX SUNRISE World Junior Badminton Championships in Guwahati. India wrapped up the tournament with two medals—a silver and a bronze.

Speaking to The Sentinel on the sidelines of the event, Mishra expressed his satisfaction with the way the event was organized by BAI and also the performance of the Indian contingent.

“From the perspective of hosting, the tournament was a great success. Players and officials from across the globe appreciated the excellent facilities provided here in Guwahati. On the performance front, we are proud of how well our players competed,” Mishra said.

He added, “Before the tournament began, we were targeting medals in both the mixed team event and individual categories. We are thrilled that the team secured a historic bronze in the mixed team event—our best-ever finish.”

India’s Tanvi Sharma also made headlines by reaching the women’s singles final, eventually winning a silver medal.

Mishra emphasized that this performance has given the association valuable insights into the potential of the country’s emerging talent. “We were keen to see how our young players fared on the world stage. This championship has given us a clear picture of where we stand and what we can expect from our next generation of shuttlers.”

He credited the National Centre of Excellence (NCE) in Guwahati for playing a pivotal role in the team’s performance. Of the 25-member squad, 15—including silver medalist Tanvi Sharma—are regular trainees at the NCE.

“The NCE has the best indoor badminton facility in the country, equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure. We’re still working to add more facilities, and we are grateful to BAI President Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for his continuous support in making this one of the finest training centers in India where the players received the training under top international coaches. I am confident that this centre will produce several stars in the near future,” he said.

On the international circuit, India is already emerging as a strong force, with Indian shuttlers consistently winning medals and titles in major global tournaments. When asked if India could now be considered a global badminton superpower, Mishra responded, “We’re close, but not quite there yet. If we continue on this trajectory, I believe India could become a world badminton superpower in the next two to three years.”

Looking ahead, Mishra outlined BAI’s future plans, emphasizing their commitment to nurturing world-class players. “Our primary goal is to produce quality players, and that starts with quality coaching. We’re giving equal attention to player development and regularly conduct BWF-certified coaching programs. Our next major event will be the World Badminton Championship in New Delhi, and we are focused on ensuring a strong showing there.”

