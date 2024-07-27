‘Street-smart’ Suryakumar Yadav backed to rise up to India T20I captaincy challenge

New Delhi : Nearly 14 years of hard work and dedication in the IPL and domestic cricket circuit finally paid off for Suryakumar Yadav, when he earned his India T20I debut in March 2021 against England.

Suryakumar wasted no time in making a name for himself in the T20I team, impressing the cricketing world with his thrilling 360-degree batting style and composed temperament.

When Suryakumar was announced as the captain for the T20I series against Sri Lanka, almost three years after joining the Indian team, it felt like the perfect timing for him to step into the leadership position.

“I felt he might have a chance (to be the captain for Sri Lanka T20I series) because his performances were very good during the World Cup win, and it’s a role he’s done in the past for India. But it came as a very happy news for us – people who have played with him and those who have seen him grow as a player, as well as for me and others because he has helped us understand our game better,” said Mumbai left-arm spinner Shams Mulani to IANS.

Saurabh Walkar, a performance analyst in international and franchise T20 competitions, has known Suryakumar since his U19 days. He tells IANS about having an inkling the right-handed batter might be made captain for Sri Lanka series. “I was expecting it as Surya was with Gautam Gambhir in KKR and that time, they had a good bonding, and even made him the vice-captain that time. His equation matches with GG – the way he thinks and how Surya reacts to it, as well as how both of them go about their things. So, one can say they are on the right track.”

In the 2014-15 domestic cricket season, Mumbai appointed Suryakumar as their captain. But it ended on a sour note as reports about his hot-headed avatar leading to indiscipline made the rounds. But in 2019, the year, he flicked a switch in his life, Suryakumar got back the Mumbai captaincy role and would lead Mumbai in 16 T20 games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy from that year till 2021.

“When I came, I used to think he’s a very good player who can play spin pretty well and manage his game very well in pressure situations. But in 2019, we saw a switch in him, where he became a world-class player. From a very good player, he became a world-class player and there’s a difference between these two terms.

“He has a thinking mind – always thought about the game, what players should be used and how they can be made the most out of in bowling and batting line-ups. Whenever we had a chat with him, he’s constantly talking about the game – it showed he possesses of a thinking mind. It’s not just only about his game; he also thinks a lot about batting, bowling. We knew that there was a possibility that he will fare very well as a captain,” adds Mulani.

Walkar provides additional insights into the evolution of Suryakumar as a player and a person since 2019. “He’s more focused now. He had talent at the start only, as since U19 days, I have known him. But if you look at things focus wise, he has started to focus more in last five-six years – like he started preparing well, and working hard towards everything related to the game.”

In his brief leadership role as India’s T20I captain, Suryakumar was the second-highest run-getter in the 4-1 series win over Australia held quickly after the ODI World Cup was over. he then led India to a 1-1 draw in South Africa, where he smashed 56 and 100 in the chances he got to bat.

