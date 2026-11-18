Dubai: India fast bowler Gurnoor Brar has been reprimanded for breaching level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the fourth ODI of the five-match series against New Zealand.

"Brar was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match,'" ICC said in a media release. IANS

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