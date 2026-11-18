DHAKA: Sandip Mandi scored a late winner as India beat Pakistan 2-1 to win a record-extending 10th SAFF Championship title, at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Tuesday.

Playing in the tournament with a second-string side, India beat Pakistan 3-2 in its opening fixture, before overcoming Bhutan 2-1 in the semifinals. In the summit clash, India was pushed back by its arch-rival with an early goal, but the Blue Tigers pulled off a comeback, with goals from Suhail Ahmed Bhat and Mandi.

It was Pakistan which broke the deadlock after dominating the first half. Just before the half-time break, Alamgir Ghazi curled one into the top-right corner to give the Shaheens a well-earned lead after the end of the first period.

The momentum shifted at the hour-mark when Junaid Shah was shown a straight red card after a VAR check for a stamp on Brison Fernandes’ shin. The Blue Tigers immediately took advantage of the extra man and equalised through Suhail Bhat’s first-time effort.

With a man down, Pakistan resorted to sitting back, while India amped up its efforts of finding a winner. Naushad Moosa’s side eventually found the back of the net for the second time late in the second half.

Mandi rose the highest and met Abdul Rabeeh’s cross from a corner to send the looping ball into the goal. The East Bengal defender, later adjudged the Player of the Match, took off his shirt to trigger rapturous celebrations in the Indian dugout. Agencies

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