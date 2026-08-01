India qualify for mixed 4x400m relay final at Commonwealth Games 2026

Glasgow: India finished fourth in Heat 2 of the mixed 4x400m relay first round at the Commonwealth Games 2026, clocking 3:20.98 to advance on time.

Vishal Thennarasu Kayalvizhi opened with a 46.10-second leg before handing over to Ansa Babu in second place.

India then lost momentum as Ansa slipped to fourth during her 53.90-second effort. Rajesh Ramesh kept the team in contention with a 47.00-second split before Rashdeep Kaur completed the anchor leg in 53.98.

England won the heat in 3:15.11, ahead of Kenya’s 3:15.92, while Scotland finished third with a season-best 3:19.07. India missed automatic qualification but progressed as one of the fastest remaining teams.India will compete in the final slated for August 2 at 1:50 am (IST).

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