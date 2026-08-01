Seema wins discus bronze as India end night without shot put, 5000m medals in Glasgow

Glasgow: Seema Kaliramna won a bronze medal for India in Women's Discus Throw with a best effort of 58.65m in the Commonwealth Games at Glasgow on Thursday night.

Seema had only two valid throws in six rounds as she repeatedly had the disc entangled in the side netting on the wild night. After starting with a foul, Seema reached 57.32m and then threw to 58.65 before ending her campaign with three foul throws. But the 58.65m was enough to earn her a bronze medal.

Another Indian, Nidhi Rani, ended fourth with a distance of 57.10m as Samantha Hall of Jamaica made history by winning the maiden gold medal for her country in discus throw. Julia Tunks of Canada took the silver medal with a throw of 60.67m.

Meanwhile, there were setbacks for India in track and field competitions with two-time Asian Games gold medallist Tajinderpal Singh Toor failing to medal in the men's shot put event and finishing fifth on Thursday night.

Toor, who won gold medals in the 2018 Jakarta and the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, managed to produce a best throw of 20.27m in the third round and could not better it in the last three rounds and had to be satisfied with a fifth-place finish.

Meanwhile, in the Women's 5000m, India's Asian Games gold medallist Parul Chaudhary finished 13th with a timing of 15 minutes 08.56 seconds. IANS

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