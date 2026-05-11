India ready to face China in quarterfinal with World Cup dreams on line

Suzhou: No Indian women’s team has ever stood one win away from qualifying for a FIFA World Cup on merit. On Monday, India's U-17 women’s national team will step into the biggest match of its history when they face hosts China in the quarterfinals of the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 at the Suzhou Sports Centre Stadium in Suzhou, China.

Victory for the Young Tigresses will seal their place in the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2026. Though India have played the U17 men's and women's World Cups as hosts in 2017 and 2022, respectively, the nation has never reached the world's biggest stage through qualification.

For the last two weeks, the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup had almost carried a homely rhythm for the Young Tigresses. Based at the Suzhou Taimei Xiangguli Hotel, the team trained and played all their matches at the nearby Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre, a compact venue housing eight pitches — three match pitches and five training grounds — all within walking distance of the team hotel.

Now, however, the tournament takes on a different scale. India’s quarter-final against China will be played nearly 25 kilometres away at the 35,000-capacity Suzhou Sports Centre Stadium, where more than 10,000 spectators attended China’s opening match against Myanmar on May 1. After days of training-ground surroundings and close-knit routines, the Young Tigresses are preparing for a full stadium atmosphere against the hosts.

Head coach Pamela Conti made it clear that the team’s focus remains firmly on the next step.

“We are approaching this match in the same way we approached the entire tournament, with excitement and with the desire to win,” said the Italian. IANS

Also Read: Celta’s win at Atletico and Betis’ late collapse blow Champions League race wide open in La Liga