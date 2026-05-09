India thrash Lebanon 4-0 to keep AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup quarter-final bid alive

Suzhou: India kept their quarter-final hopes alive with a 4-0 win against Lebanon in Group B of the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2026 here at the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre on Friday.

The win meant a third-placed finish for India behind Japan and Australia, but the South Asian side will have to wait for the Group C outcome to learn if this will be enough to make it into the quarter-finals. IANS

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