India Remain Top of ICC ODI Table Despite Ratings Dip as New Zealand Close In

Dubai: India has continued to hold the No. 1 position in the latest ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings following the annual update released on Monday. However, their advantage at the summit has narrowed.

India’s rating slipped by one point, from 119 to 118, while New Zealand gained two points, moving up to 113, reducing the gap between the top two sides from eight to five. Despite the marginal decline, India remains the leading ODI side in world cricket and continues to dominate the white-ball rankings after also retaining the No. 1 spot in the men’s T20I rankings following last week’s update. Australia, the reigning ODI world champions, stayed third with an unchanged rating of 109. IANS

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