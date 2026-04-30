Rain washes out 2nd T20I in Chattogram as Bangladesh retain 1-0 lead over New Zealand

Chattogram: Heavy rain and thunderstorms forced the second T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand to be abandoned without a single ball bowled, as the covers remained firmly in place throughout the day in Chattogram on Wednesday.

As a result, Bangladesh retained their 1-0 lead in the three-match series following their win in the opening game.

Parts of Chattogram are also affected by flooding due to the incessant rain over the last few days, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Both Bangladesh and New Zealand arrived at the ground on Wednesday afternoon, with some players participating in indoor net sessions. However, that was the only action possible, as the weather conditions prevented any play outside.

The two teams will head back to Dhaka on Thursday to play the third T20I on May 2. Bangladesh won the first T20I in Chattogram on April 27 by six wickets, chasing down 182 for 6 set by New Zealand. Despite fifties from Katene Clarke and Dane Cleaver, Bangladesh found themselves struggling at 77 for 3 after ten overs. However, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, and Parvez Hossain Emon came together to guide the team home with two overs to spare, securing Bangladesh’s highest-ever successful chase in T20Is on home soil.

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Katene Clarke, Tim Robinson, Dane Cleaver(w), Nick Kelly(c), Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Matthew Fisher, Ben Lister, Jayden Lennox, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Tom Latham.

Bangladesh Squad: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan. (ANI)

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