India Rout Pakistan 19-0 to Reach Junior Asia Cup Semifinals

Moqi: India produced one of the most emphatic victories of the 2026 Women’s Junior Asia Cup, dismantling Pakistan 19-0 in their quarterfinal on Thursday to move within two wins of a third successive continental title.

The defending champions needed only seven minutes to break the deadlock, with Puja Sahoo finding the net. Roshni Aind doubled the advantage two minutes later, and what followed was a relentless Indian assault that left Pakistan struggling to contain the pace and frequency of attacks.

The 19-goal haul came after India had already demonstrated their strength during the group stage, finishing top after victories over Japan, Malaysia and South Korea.

India will now await the winner of the South Korea-Malaysia quarterfinal for their semifinal clash. The result leaves the reigning champions just two victories away from a hat-trick of Junior Women’s Asia Cup crowns, having lifted the trophy in 2023 and 2024.

For Pakistan, meanwhile, the quarterfinal turned into a one-sided contest almost from the outset, with India’s sustained attacking pressure producing goals across all four quarters. IANS

Also Read: Champions League: PSG, Barca shine; Arsenal, Liverpool make winning starts