India skipper Rohit Sharma interacts with Rinku Singh after left-handed star batter got snubbed from India’s T20 WC squad

Mumbai: India skipper and Mumbai Indians opening batter Rohit Sharma interacted with Rinku Singh after the left-handed star batter’s omission from the 15-player squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. On Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the marquee event, which will begin on June 1 in the USA and the West Indies.

The ace KKR finisher was excluded from the squad for the marquee event and was named as a travelling reserve, which left many fans as well as former cricketers baffled.

While most of India’s squad picked itself, there were a few surprising calls, with the omission of Shubman Gill and Rinku prominent among them.

After addressing the media in a press conference at BCCI’s headquarters, Rohit interacted with Rinku at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of MI’s clash with KKR on Friday. MI posted a video on X, in which Rinku was visibly in all smiles as Rohit approached the KKR star. In the next clip, Rohit was seen having a serious conversation with Rinku. Rinku managed to make the reserve list after amassing 356 runs for India in 15 T20Is with an average of 89. (ANI)

