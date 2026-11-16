Shreyas Iyer hails India's series sweep after ODI triumph in New Zealand

Mount Maunganui: India captain Shreyas Iyer said his side was delighted to win both the T20I and ODI series in New Zealand, after the visitors defended 209 to win the fifth ODI by 22 runs at Bay Oval on Sunday and clinched the 50-over series 3-1.

“Ecstatic. Both the series, T20 and ODI, coming over here, we were provided with different conditions. The weather kept changing. Faced with a lot of challenges and coming out triumphant, I think it’s a great achievement.

“And today we had that certain kind of belief even though we didn’t get that many runs in batting. But still, we were hoping that we could change the game at any point in time. And I’m glad that every individual thought in the same direction and we were able to execute that,” said Shreyas in the post-match presentation ceremony.

The right-handed batter pointed to the bowlers as the difference makers in a series that offered little for the batters. In the fifth ODI, Iyer, captaining India for just the second time in the format, backed his pacers to the hilt and it proved to be a masterstroke as New Zealand were bowled out for 187. “Definitely, if you see the whole series, it wasn’t a series for batsmen.

“The way the bowlers bowled, they stood up to the occasion and definitely were confident enough to see to it that they would get the team through irrespective of the conditions. I think that’s the mindset of all the players that we need and the character each and every individual possesses. It’s top-notch,” added Iyer. IANS

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