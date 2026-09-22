India sweep Bangladesh 3-0 to storm into men’s badminton team quarter-finals

Ichinomiya City: India defeated Bangladesh 3-0, without dropping a single game across three matches, to reach the men’s badminton team quarter-finals here at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium on Monday.

Lakshya Sen beat Jaman Ayman Ibn, followed by Ayush Shetty’s win over Gourab Singha. Kidambi Srikanth then sealed the tie with a victory over Jumar Al-Amin.

India will face hosts Japan in the quarter-finals on Tuesday, with a win in the tie guaranteeing the team a medal.

Paris 2024 semi-finalist Lakshya comfortably beat Ayman Ibn 21-4, 21-12 to give India a 1-0 lead. Ayush registered a convincing 21-4, 21-13 win over Singha to stretch the lead to 2-0, before Srikanth sealed the tie with a 21-15, 21-9 victory over Jumar Al-Amin. IANS

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