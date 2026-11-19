Bhopal: The Indian women’s hockey team will look to extend its impressive run and make history by winning a record fourth Asian Champions Trophy title when the 2026 edition of the tournament gets underway here on Thursday at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda.

The defending champions will begin their campaign against Malaysia on November 19, aiming to become the most successful team in the tournament’s history. India and South Korea are currently joint leaders with three titles each, with the hosts having won the previous two editions held in Ranchi and Rajgir.

The six-team competition, scheduled from November 19 to 28, will feature India, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand. The teams will compete in a round-robin format, with the top four advancing to the semi-finals on November 27. The final and third-place match will be played on November 28.

India head into the tournament following an outstanding year in which they achieved several significant milestones. The team secured qualification for the FIH Women’s World Cup after remaining unbeaten until the final of the qualifiers in Hyderabad. They subsequently won all five matches at the FIH Women’s Nations Cup in Auckland to clinch the title and earn promotion to the FIH Pro League.

The Indian team continued its strong performances at the Women’s World Cup in Belgium, finishing fifth to register its best-ever result at the tournament since 1974. The campaign reached another high at the Asian Games in Japan, where India ended a 44-year wait for gold in women’s hockey.

The hosts will now look to carry that momentum into the Asian Champions Trophy, although they face a challenging field led by China, Japan and South Korea.

World No. 4 China will be among India’s biggest challengers, particularly after losing to the hosts in the Asian Games final last month. China will also be eager to secure its maiden title in the competition, while South Korea will aim to add to its three championships. Japan, which has won the tournament twice, will also pose a strong challenge with its organised defence and quick passing game.

Under chief coach Sjoerd Marijne, India will also use the tournament to build squad depth by testing players in different positions. (IANS)

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