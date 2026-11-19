Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam’s promising table tennis player Priyanuj Bhattacharyya brought glory to the state by winning the Under-19 Boys’ Singles title and a third-place Bronze Medal in the Men’s Singles event at the UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championship held at Jalandhar, Punjab, on Tuesday.

In the Under-19 final, Priyanuj defeated P. B. Abhinand of Tamil Nadu 4–1 to emerge champion and bag a gold medal. Priyanuj staged an impressive recovery after dropping the opening game and won four straight games to seal a 4-1 (11-6, 12-10, 13-11, 13-11, 11-8) victory.

In the Men’s Singles event, he registered an impressive 3–2 victory over Asian Games player Payas Jain before losing 2–4 to Ankur Bhattacharjee of West Bengal in the semifinals, securing the Bronze Medal.

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