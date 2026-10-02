‘Most Impressive Thing Is Shubman Gill Becoming a Bowlers’ Captain’: Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi: India head coach Gautam Gambhir believes the most impressive aspect of Shubman Gill’s rapid evolution as the side’s ODI skipper is how he has transformed into a bowlers’ captain, while revealing that he has earned immense respect in the dressing room.

Gambhir’s glowing assessment came after India completed a historic 406-run chase against the West Indies to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series in Guwahati. It also made India the only second team in the format’s history to successfully hunt down a 400-plus target, with Gill leading the charge by hitting an unbeaten 223, including now holding the record for the fastest double ton in men’s ODIs – coming in 117 balls.

“I’m not going to talk about his records because records are meant to be broken. But I think the responsibility that he’s taken, because a lot of times we feel that once you become a captain of two formats, you don’t want your performance to go down, but his performance has only gone up since he took over as a captain in England.

“Since then, we’ve seen the evolution of Shubman, not only in white-ball cricket, but in red-ball cricket as well. He’s got a great future ahead if he keeps his head down. He ticks all the boxes, he’s a nice guy, he’s got a lot of respect in the dressing room, people listen to him and, more importantly, his performances are showing as well.

“And the most impressive thing that I think of him is that he’s becoming a bowlers’ captain. He knows how difficult it is for the bowlers in this format, and once you do that, you will always earn that respect in the dressing room,” said Gambhir to JioStar. IANS

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