Russian judokas allowed to compete under national flag again

Moscow: The Executive Committee of the International Judo Federation (IJF) has voted to allow Russian judokas to compete in international competitions under the Russian flag, with the country’s national anthem and symbols, the IJF has announced.

“Sport is the last bridge that unites people and nations in very difficult conflict situations and environments. Athletes have no responsibility for the decisions of governments or other national institutions, and it is our duty to protect the sport and our athletes,” read an IJF statement issued late on Thursday. “Historically, Russia has been a leading nation in world judo, and its full return is expected to enrich competition at all levels while upholding the IJF’s principles of fairness, inclusivity, and respect,” the IJF added.

The first competition in which Russian judokas will again compete under their national flag will be the Grand Slam tournament in Abu Dhabi from November 28 to 30, while Belarusian athletes had been cleared to compete under their flag in June.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has imposed sanctions on Russia and Belarus since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In September 2023. The IOC Executive Board decided earlier this year to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics as neutral individual athletes.

Later, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) General Assembly also voted to reinstate the full membership rights of the National Paralympic Committees of Belarus and Russia.

The IOC has decided that Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN), who are athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport and who have qualified through the existing qualification systems of the International Federations (IFs) on the field of play, will be able to compete at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games under the same conditions as for the Olympic Games Paris 2024. IANS

Also Read: Rohit and Kohli have won trophies, know how to play big tournaments, says Morkel