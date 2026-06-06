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India U18 women lose dramatic shootout to China after 2-2 Asia Cup semifinal thriller

India women's national under-18 hockey team lost to China women's national under-18 hockey team 1-3 in a shootout after a 2-2 draw in the U18 Asia Cup semifinal.
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Kakamigahara: After an intense and well-fought 2-2 draw over four quarters, India women suffered a 1-3 defeat in a shootout against China in their semifinal of the U18 Asia Cup on Friday. Nousheen Naz (3') and Kiran Ekka (54') scored the goals for India while Li ZeYan (24') and Zhang Yuzheng (48') were the goalscorers for China.

The second women’s semi-final will be played between Japan and Korea. India will take on the loser of that match for the bronze medal on June 6. IANS

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U18 Asia Cup
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