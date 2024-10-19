India VS New Zealand: Virat Kohli enters 9,000 run club in Tests

Bengaluru: India batter Virat Kohli has added another feather to his highly illustrious cap as he completed 9,000 Test runs in the ongoing match against New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He reached the milestone during India’s second innings. Kohli became the fourth Indian batter to reach the feat after Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,265) and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122). Among them, Kohli is the slowest to reach the milestone in terms of innings taken (197).

The 35-year-old batter, who has not hit a Test fifty in 2024, smashed his 31st Test half-century as India were put under pressure by New Zealand after posting 402 in the first innings.

Kohli is the second-highest Test run-getter among active players after England’s Joe Root (12,716 runs). In the overall list, he is placed in 18th spot. IANS

