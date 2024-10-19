It’s a lovely wicket to bat, says New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra

Bengaluru: New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra asserted that the wicket at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is "lovely to bat" after scoring a century against India in the first Test on Friday.

"Was just trying to build partnerships. That partnership with Tim (Southee) really helped me out, the objective was clear and we knew what we needed to do. It’s a little bit comforting although the wicket is completely different, nice knowing the surroundings. It’s a lovely wicket to bat," he said after the end of play on Day 3.

"Not really superstitious. Great to have him (his father) here, it’s his hometown, also have some family here. Great crowd here as well. I actually took the whole booklet (of ticket allocations)," he added. IANS

