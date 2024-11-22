India wicketkeeper batter Yastika Bhatia ruled out of remainder of WBBL 10

Melbourne: India wicketkeeper batter Yastika Bhatia has been ruled out of remainder of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL 10) due to a wrist fracture, said the Melbourne Stars.

“Indian international Yastika Bhatia will miss the remainder of the tournament after further scans revealed a small fracture in her wrist. There is no change to the Melbourne Stars squad to take on the Heat at Allan Border Field tomorrow night (Friday),” Stars said in a media release. Yastika was selected by the Stars with pick 21 in the Overseas Player Draft and joined the squad in Sydney off the back of India’s ODI series against New Zealand. IANSIndia wicketkeeper batter Yastika Bhatia has been ruled out of remainder of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL 10) due to a wrist fracture, said the Melbourne Stars.

