Shafali Verma wins ICC women’s player of the month award

New Delhi: India opener Shafali Verma has been named ICC Women’s Player of the Month for November 2025, following her decisive performance in the ODI World Cup final against South Africa.

“My first ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup experience didn’t go as I expected, but it ended far better than I could have ever wished or imagined. I’m grateful that I could contribute to the team’s success in the Final and that I was able to be a part of making history in winning the World Cup for the first time and in front of a home crowd.

“I’m truly honoured to be named the Women’s Player of the Month for November. I dedicate this award to my teammates, coaches, family and everyone who has supported my journey until now. We win and lose as a team, the same goes for this award,” said Shafali in a statement by the ICC on Monday. IANS

