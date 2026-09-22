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India women crush Indonesia 17-1 as Deepika, Navneet and Rutuja net hat-tricks in Asian Games Pool B clash

India women thrash Indonesia 17-1 in Asian Games hockey, with Deepika, Rutuja Pisal and Navneet Kaur scoring hat-tricks for a second straight win.
India women hockey
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Kakamigahara: India women continued their stellar performances in the Asian Games as they steamrolled Indonesia by 17-1 in their Pool B outing at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium here on Monday.

Forwards Deepika, Rutuja Pisal, and Navneet Kaur scored hat tricks as the Women in Blue registered their second straight win in the tournament after thrashing Uzbekistan 19-0 in their Pool B opener on Sunday.

India will now face Thailand in their third Pool outing on Wednesday as they hope for more such strong performances at the Asiad, where they are challenging for the gold. IANS

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Asian Games
India women hockey
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