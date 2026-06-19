Sports

India women edge Uruguay 3-2 to top Pool A at FIH Nations Cup

India women's national field hockey team edged Uruguay 3-2 to maintain their unbeaten run in the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup in Auckland.
FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26
Published on

Auckland: India continued its impressive run at the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26 with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Uruguay in their final pool match in Auckland on Thursday.

 After conceding an early goal, India showed resilience and composure to fight back, with Deepika scoring a brace while Deepika Soreng also found the net.

The win ensured a top-place finish in Pool A for India with three consecutive wins over USA, Japan and Uruguay. USA joined India in the semi-finals from Pool A after the American side finished on the second spot. IANS

Also Read: India stun world champions Germany 3-1 in Pro League

India women
FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com