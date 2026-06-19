India women edge Uruguay 3-2 to top Pool A at FIH Nations Cup

Auckland: India continued its impressive run at the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26 with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Uruguay in their final pool match in Auckland on Thursday.

After conceding an early goal, India showed resilience and composure to fight back, with Deepika scoring a brace while Deepika Soreng also found the net.

The win ensured a top-place finish in Pool A for India with three consecutive wins over USA, Japan and Uruguay. USA joined India in the semi-finals from Pool A after the American side finished on the second spot. IANS

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