India women suffer heavy defeat to China in Water Polo quarterfinals at Asian Aquatics C'ships

NEW DELHI: The India women’s team went down to China in the quarterfinal of the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships, held at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex on Thursday.

China began the game on the front foot, racing to a formidable lead within the first quarter and went on to secure a convincing 34-6 win.

Li Peiyang, Li Linyun, and Li Jianyu each scored seven goals, showing consistent finishing throughout the match.

Han Wen followed with six goals, while Wang Xin added three. Shi Jingjiarong contributed two goals, and both Wang Xuan and Liu Yan scored one goal each.

For India, Dhruthi Karthikeya led the scoring with three goals. Captain Varsha Suresh, Safwa Sakeer, and Krisha Purokayasta added one goal each for the team.

In another women’s quarterfinal clash, Japan defeated Hong Kong 20–16 in a high-scoring match. Shibata Kanade led Japan with five goals, while Captain Fukuda Shoka and Eguchi Seira added four goals each. Sanda Yumeka scored three, Kobayashi Maho contributed two, and both Yamada Karin and Shieonoshita Kaho each scored 1 goal.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan overcame Singapore 10–7 while Thailand edged past Uzbekistan 8–6 in a closely contested match. Agencies

