India Women’s Hockey Team Defeat Australia 2-0 in Perth to Take 2-1 Lead in Test Series

Perth: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team registered an impressive 2-0 victory over Australia in the third match of the friendly series at the Perth Hockey Stadium on Friday.

With this win, India now lead the four-match series 2-1 after bouncing back from a defeat in the opening game with a 4-2 shootout victory in the second match.

The third match between the two sides witnessed a disciplined defensive display from both teams, as the first two quarters saw no goals, and it remained 0-0 at half-time. India eventually found the breakthrough in the third quarter when Sonam (36’) scored a field goal to put the visitors ahead.

India continued their momentum in the final quarter as Lalremsiami (49’) doubled the lead with another field goal, sealing a 2-0 win for her team.

India women secured a hard-fought win in the second match at the Perth Hockey Stadium to level the four-match friendly series 1-1. The visitors came from behind in the final quarter to force a 1-1 draw and then edged the hosts 4-2 in the shootout. IANS

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