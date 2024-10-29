Football: India Women’s League second season to kick-off in January

New Delhi: The Indian Women’s League is back for its second season in its current home-and-away format, campaign will begin on January 10, 2025.

This season, the IWL will be expanded to an eight-team league, with last season’s IWL 2 champions Sreebhumi FC (West Bengal), and runners-up NITA Football Academy (Odisha) joining as new entrants.

The league will commence on January 10 with a double-header, as defending champions Odisha FC take on East Bengal FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar at 3 pm IST, followed by the clash between Gokulam Kerala FC and Sreebhumi FC at the Payyanad Stadium, in Manjeri at 4 pm IST. IANS

