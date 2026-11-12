Indian boxer Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei storms into final

Dakar (Senegal): Indian boxer Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei stormed into the final of the Men’s 50kg boxing competition at the 2026 Summer Youth Olympics in Dakar, defeating Colombia’s Izzon Jeffrey Galea Arevalo 5-0 on points in the semifinal bout on Wednesday.

Playing from the red corner, Meetei dominated the bout and won it on the cards scored by all five judges. The bout was scored 28-27, 28-27, 28-27, 29-26 and 28-27 by the five judges.

In the final, Meetei will meet Kristian Jubani of Ireland, who blanked Alan Jesus Ocampo Cano of Mexico 5-0 in the other semifinal.

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