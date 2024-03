Indian boxer Nishant Dev enters pre-quarterfinals at World Olympic Boxing Qualifier

Busto Arsizio: Indian boxer Nishant Dev continued his dominant show to enter the men’s 71kg pre-quarterfinals of the 1st World Olympic Boxing Qualifier after thrashing Georgia’s Madiev Eskerkhan by a unanimous 5-0 margin.

The 2023 World Championships bronze medallist Nishant entered the match confidently, especially coming after a convincing win in the last bout, and looked even more lethal as he dominated the opponent throughout the bout.

Tokyo Olympics quarter-finalist Eskerkhan looked clueless most of the time against Indian’s attack and tried his best to recover in the second round of the bout but Nishant denied him any chance of comeback in a match which eventually ended as a one-sided affair.

Nishant will play the Last-16 bout on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the youth world champion Ankushita Boro (66kg) and national champion Sanjeet (92kg) suffered contrasting defeats in the opening round. While Ankushita went down fighting 2-3 against Sonvico Emilie of France in a hard-fought match, Sanjeet lost 0-5 to Aibek Oralbay of Kazakhstan. Agencies

