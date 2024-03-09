Assam’s junior and sub-junior boxers dominate in Eastern Talent Hunt Boxing Championships

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam’s junior and sub-junior boxers have once again showcased their dominance in the Eastern Talent Hunt Boxing Championships in the city today.

In the sub-junior boys’ category, a remarkable eight Assam boxers have secured a place in the finals. Among them are Deepjyoti Das, Abhigyan Borah, Ayan Saikia, Dhananjay Boro, Anish Sharma, Prashant Hazarika, Ashish Mukhia, and Eviyaan Boro. Their exceptional performance reflects the rigorous training and dedication they have put into their sport.

Similarly, in the sub-junior girls’ division, Assam’s dominance is evident with only three boxers from other states making it to the finals. The remaining 19 finalists are all from Assam. They are Pranamika Das, Chayanika Doley, Sporsha Dikhita Devi, Taru Tegu, Dristi Tiwari, Binita Doley, Jinamoni Pegu, Ranjita Boro, Debika Gohain, Sriya Boro, Parismita, Angel Deka, Rimpi, Kankana Panyang, Hellisha Swargiary, Kripanjuli, Tarasha Pegu, Neha Powdel and Barbie Chetia.

