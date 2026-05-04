Indian Boxers Dominate Asian U17 Championships 2026: Five Big Wins for Young Stars in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: India's U-17 girls boxers started strong at the Asian Boxing U17 Championships 2026, securing five impressive victories.

Rakhi (48kg) delivered a commanding performance, defeating her Sri Lankan opponent via RSC in the first round.

Ovi (50kg) and Mamta (52kg) secured unanimous 5-0 victories against Iran and Thailand, respectively.

Lakshmi (54kg) added to India's winning streak with a dominant 5-0 decision against Korea.

Neela Narendra Kumar (46kg) impressed in the boys' category with a first-round RSC victory over Saudi Arabia.

In the boys' category, Neela Narendra Kumar (46kg) impressed with a powerful showing, clinching a first-round RSC victory over Saudi Arabia's Khalid Alhossah.

Meanwhile, Daksh Pawar (48kg) faced a tough challenge and went down 0-5 against Tajikistan's Firuzjon Boymatov. Agencies

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