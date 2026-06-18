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Indian Boxers Nikhil, Deepak and Saneh Storm Into Next Round at Boxing World Cup in China

Nikhil, Deepak and Saneh advanced to the next round of their weight categories with victories on Day 3 of the Boxing World Cup Stage 2 in Guiyang, China.
Boxing World Cup
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New Delhi: Indian boxers Nikhil, Deepak, and Saneh emerged victorious on the third day of the Boxing World Cup (Stage 2) being played at the Guiyang Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in the city of Guiyang in China, advancing to the next round of their respective weight categories.

Competing in the men’s 55kg category, Nikhil registered a convincing 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Brazil’s Kelvy Trindade to move ahead in the competition.

Deepak joined him in the next round after producing an equally dominant display in the men’s 70kg division, defeating Japan’s Sewon Okazawa, a 2025 World Championships silver medallist, via a 5-0 verdict. In the women’s section, Saneh (65kg) also progressed further after securing a hard-fought 4-1 victory over South Korea’s Seon Sujin.

Looking ahead to Day 4, two Indian boxers are scheduled to take the ring. Minakshi (51kg) will square off against Poland’s Natalia Kuczewska in the women’s section, while Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) clashes with Kyrgyzstan’s Mirzokhid Imamnazarov.  (IANS)

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Boxing World Cup (Stage 2)
Nikhil
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