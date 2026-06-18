ODI Series: Gill, Kishan Tons Power India to 170-Run Rout of Afghanistan

Lucknow: India clinched the three-match ODI series with an unassailable 2-0 lead after defeating Afghanistan by 170 runs in the second match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. The hosts combined a batting masterclass led by captain Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan with a disciplined bowling display to overpower Afghanistan despite a spirited fight from Rahmat Shah.

Chasing 403, Afghanistan needed a flying start but never truly threatened the target. India’s pace attack struck regularly, preventing the visitors from building meaningful partnerships. Arshdeep Singh led the charge with three wickets, while debutant Prince Yadav claimed his maiden ODI wicket and Gurnoor Brar impressed with three wickets of his own.

Amid the collapse around him, Rahmat Shah stood tall with a determined innings of 79 from 89 deliveries. Displaying excellent technique and resilience, he battled through cramps and found regular boundaries to keep Afghanistan’s hopes alive, albeit faintly. Rashid Khan provided some entertainment with a quickfire cameo, but the required rate continued to climb beyond reach.

The end came in the 45th over when Brar and Prince Yadav cleaned up the tail. Rahmat’s valiant resistance was finally ended when he pulled Prince Yadav to fine leg, where Brar completed an excellent catch. Afghanistan were bowled out for 232 in 44.3 overs, handing India a comprehensive 170-run victory. The result underlined India’s dominance throughout the contest. Gill’s captain’s knock and Kishan’s explosive century laid the platform for a massive total, while the bowlers completed the job clinically to secure the series with a game to spare.

Earlier in the day, India made a steady start but were briefly checked by Afghanistan’s disciplined new-ball bowling. The visitors even opened with off-spinner AM Ghazanfar in a surprise move, and Yashasvi Jaiswal struggled to find fluency before falling early. Rohit Sharma looked in sublime touch, peppering the boundary ropes with elegant strokes, but narrowly missed a half-century when he was dismissed for 48, leaving India at 80/2.

What followed was the defining phase of the match. Gill and Kishan joined forces to produce a breathtaking third-wicket partnership that completely shifted momentum in India’s favour. Gill played the anchor’s role with characteristic composure while Kishan launched a relentless assault on Afghanistan’s bowlers. The pair added 224 runs in just 140 deliveries, scoring at nearly ten runs an over and leaving the visitors with few answers.

Gill brought up his ninth ODI century off just 77 balls and continued to accelerate, reaching 150 in only 108 deliveries. His magnificent 154 off 110 balls included 22 fours and two sixes, while the innings also saw him become the fastest Indian to reach 3,000 ODI runs in terms of innings. At the other end, Kishan was equally destructive, smashing 125 from only 79 balls with 14 fours and seven sixes. His century came off just 71 deliveries as he dominated the middle overs and ensured India maintained an extraordinary scoring rate.

The onslaught helped India race past 300 in only 35.5 overs, one of the fastest 300-plus totals achieved by a team batting first in ODI history. Shreyas Iyer chipped in with a brisk 26, and India appeared set for an even bigger score before Afghanistan fought back admirably in the closing stages.

Left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharoti sparked a collapse by dismissing both Gill and Iyer and finished with impressive figures of 4/76, while Rashid Khan claimed three wickets. India lost their final seven wickets for just 80 runs but still finished with a formidable 402 all out in 49.5 overs.

Brief scores:

India 402/10 in 49.5 overs (Shubman Gill 154, Ishan Kishan 125; Nangeyalia Kharoti 4-76, Rashid Khan 3-48) beat Afghanistan 232/10 in 44.3 overs (Rahmat Shah 79, Sediqullah Atal 42; Arshdeep Singh 3-45, Gurnoor Brar 3-60) by 170 runs. (IANS)

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